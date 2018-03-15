Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The main railway station in Calderdale is to get a radical new look.

The Victorian Halifax station is due to get a major upgrade and the overhaul would feature a modern glass façade for the main building.

It will also include a third platform, a transport interchange combining all modes of travel to and from the station and the access bridge will be replaced by an attractive landscaped entrance to the new station.

There will also be a new car park and drop-off, pick-up and taxi points along with new areas for shops or food and drink businesses.

Clr Barry Collins, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, said: “Around two million people use Halifax railway station every year and we have an ambitious target to see 50% more rail trips in 2026 than in 2016. Improving the station and the way people access it would help meet future demand. It would also improve the travel experience, create a more attractive environment and boost the local economy by increasing investment, jobs and tourism.”

The station transformation of Halifax station is part of the council’s work to invest in transport infrastructure using the Leeds City Region’s £1 billion West Yorkshire Plus Transport Fund. The fund is being invested over 10 years in more than 30 transport infrastructure schemes across West Yorkshire and York, designed to create around 20,000 new jobs and add £2.4 billion a year to the economy by the mid 2030s.

The council has considered a number of design options in partnership with Network Rail, Northern and other organisations before opting for the proposed design.

The plans will be discussed at Calderdale Council’s Cabinet meeting next Monday (March 19).

Cabinet approval of the station’s early design would enable the council to seek funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

More detailed designs would be prepared by 2019 and consulted on during spring 2019. Subject to further approvals, it is anticipated that construction could start in 2021.