Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the first photo of a teenage thug who repeatedly stabbed a pub landlord, leaving him on the brink of death.

Joel Shooter, 17, was fuelled on drink and cocaine when he viciously attacked pub landlord Brendan Wilson after he asked him to leave the Brooks Arms in Moldgreen.

Shooter stabbed Mr Wilson ‘three or four’ times, leaving him with life-threatening injuries. He underwent life-saving surgery at Leeds General Infirmary to repair damage to his abdomen and the attack had also pierced his bowel and pancreas.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Mr Wilson has told how he was still haunted by the attack and is glad his attacker hasn’t been able to hide behind anonymity. Court restrictions are put in place so offenders under 18 can’t be named but the judge lifted them in this case.

But Mr Wilson slammed the five-year sentence as an insult after the judge said that if Shooter had been an adult the starting point would have been 12 years. Mr Wilson feels strongly that Shooter should have been given 12 years.

Mr Wilson recalled: “I’m still struggling. If one of my mates comes up behind me and taps me on the shoulder I’m jumpy. It’s horrible.

“I see his (Shooter’s) face in my head all the time and can’t sleep because of thinking of what he did to me.

“It’s affected me massively. I’m not sleeping. I’m struggling.”

A judge at Bradford Crown Court lifted the reporting restriction which previously banned the identification of Mr Wilson’s attacker because he was under 18.

But a delay in the courts notifying police meant he escaped being publicly identified until repeated requests from the Examiner.

Dangerous teen knife thug repeatedly stabbed landlord and left him like this - while on bail

The photo shows an obvious knife scar to Shooter’s face and the court heard during a previous hearing that he would often carry knives for his own protection after his brother was stabbed.

An aggravating factor was that Shooter was already on bail at the time of the attack for a previous offence of attempted robbery committed with his 20-year-old brother, Leon, last November.

Judge Khokhar sentenced Joel Shooter on Monday to 64 months detention with an extended licence period of three years after a report concluded that the teenager was dangerous.

He also received a concurrent sentence of 18 months for the attempted robbery.