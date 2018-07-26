The video will start in 8 Cancel

The owner of a popular family-run pub and restaurant hit by a devastating flood is preparing to re-open following a major refurbishment project.

Michael Millas, owner and chef at The Fox House above Holmfirth, has overseen a huge revamp which involved stripping out the flood-damaged property.

Back in March staff were in tears when they saw the damage caused by burst pipes during a cold snap.

Mr Millas said the water had left everything “100% saturated” which meant the property had to be stripped, dried off and refitted.

As well as new plumbing and electrics, there are new carpets, bars, furnishings and so on.

Most of the cost has been covered by insurance company Aviva but Mr Millas has put in some of his own money to ensure everything is just right.

He has made a start on a new beer garden and widened the entrance porch to make access easier for disabled customers.

Mr Millas doesn’t want to say how much has been spent in total but admitted it was a “huge amount of money.”

He has thanked customers and staff for their patience during the refit.

“I am very proud of what we have done,” he said.

“I would like to thank the insurance company and the workmen and shopfitters. And I want to thank the regular customers for the support they have shown us.

“People have phoned us up asking if we wanted a hand. The support has been tremendous. People have been sympathetic and have offered their support and help.”

The Penistone Road pub is hosting a sold-out party for around 200 restaurant guests on its opening night on Wednesday, August 1.

The business is currently looking to fill several full and part-time posts including bar workers, chefs, a kitchen porter and waiting staff.