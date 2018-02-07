Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These are the first pictures of a cannabis farm raided by police in Huddersfield town centre.

Officers from Huddersfield Neighbourhood Policing team swooped on a flat in Westgate at 9.30am on Monday.

They seized 150 mature cannabis plants in what is believed to be an organised drugs growing operation.

Police confirmed a 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the production of a controlled drug.

Insp James Kitchen, of Huddersfield NPT, said: “We want to reassure the community that all information we receive from members of the public will always be reviewed and, when possible, we will take positive action.

“We aren’t always in a position to personally report back on what we do, however, we will always try and keep you updated on local issues through our website and social media channels.

“I would like to thank the people in our communities who came forward with vital information, which has directly led to us taking a significant amount of drugs off the streets of Huddersfield and disrupted those who hurt our communities.

“The investigation is continuing and I would like to appeal to anyone with any information regarding these crimes or any others to ring 101 or report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A separate raid was carried out in College Street, Crosland Moor, on Friday which resulted in a small number of plants being seized.