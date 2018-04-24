The video will start in 8 Cancel

Futuristic trains are on track to depart for Huddersfield in the autumn.

The first of TransPennine Express’s Nova 3 fleet has now commenced testing and once complete will be carrying passengers between Liverpool, Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds, York, Scarborough and Middlesbrough.

In total 13 state-of-the art, five-carriage trains will be introduced. Each have 291 seats compared to 181 on the current Class 185 trains operated by TransPennine Express (TPE) on the route.

The company promises the trains will have more luggage space, plus USB charging points and free wi-fi in standard and first class.

There will also be new display screens with “real time reservation information.”

Those screens are now being tested in the Czech Republic. The trains are also undergoing a wide range of mechanical tests, including for aerodynamics and braking.

TPE managing director Leo Goodwin said: “It’s great that our plans are now becoming reality and I can’t wait for our customers to see and experience these futuristic trains for themselves.

“New trains mean more seats and the experience on board these new carriages will be completely transformed. Customers in this part of the world will soon be travelling on some of the newest trains in the country.”

The train company is delivering an investment of £500 million in the next two years including 220 brand new carriages and 13 million extra seats introduced across the North and into Scotland.

The new trains are being manufactured by Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) and financed by Beacon Rail.

They will be pulled by Class 68 locomotives which will also be owned by Beacon Rail, leased by Direct Rail Services and maintained at Alstom’s facilities at Longsight (Manchester).