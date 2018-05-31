Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees College has unveiled what its new multi-million pound sixth form will look like.

Springfield Sixth Form Centre in Dewsbury will specialise in some of the college’s wide range of courses.

It will mainly be for full-time students aged 16 to 18 and will include specialist areas for foundation learning in construction and motor vehicle courses.

The building, described as “a permanent memorial” to murdered Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox, is to be officially opened by her sister Kim Leadbeater.

The grand opening on June 23 - dubbed the Springfield Summer Spectacular - will tie-in with a weekend of events across the UK for the Great Get Together.

The college says that in addition to offering education on the site it aims to contribute to the local economy and bring people together, hence the connection to the Great Get Together movement.

Under the ‘More In Common’ theme, taken from Jo’s maiden speech in parliament, Kim is Ambassador for the Jo Cox Foundation and chair of the Yorkshire ‘More in Common’ team of volunteers, a non-political group from a diverse range of backgrounds, who are organising a series of community-based events and strategies focusing on the things we all share that can bring people together.

The Springfield site is one of two new centres that form the Dewsbury Learning Quarter, the other being the Pioneer Centre, formerly the Grade II listed Pioneer House on the edge of the town centre, which is undergoing a £2.9m revamp. Together they will replace the college’s existing campuses, the Dewsbury Centre and Batley School of Art, both on Halifax Road.

Springfield is a purpose-built facility built on derelict land formerly occupied by a Safeway supermarket at Bradford Road. The Pioneer Centre will focus on higher level skills, apprenticeships and post-19 studies, specialising in creative and digital media and art, healthcare, business and finance. It is expected to open next year.

The Springfield building will open as Kirklees College is in the midst of a funding crisis and during threatened industrial action over changes to pay and terms and conditions as well as proposed job cuts.

Hundreds of staff represented by Unison and the University and College Union have been balloted on strike action.

The college has previously said it is hoping to avoid compulsory redundancies and said “meaningful negotiations” were continuing with unions with the aim of reaching an agreement.

Families can register to attend the Springfield Summer Spectacular on the college website http://www.kirkleescollege.ac.uk/events/springfield-summer-spectacular

The college is also one of the main sponsors of the Run For Jo being held at OakwellHall, Birstall, on Sunday 24 June.