This is how a new proposed railway station for Elland might look ... and now people can have their say about it.

The planned station for Elland aims to improve connections to and from the Calderdale town, boost employment and provide opportunities for people to park and ride.

Funded through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Fund, the scheme is forecast to support existing local businesses and attract new ones, generating economic growth and jobs for Elland.

The scheme will also provide better access to Elland town centre through improved facilities for pedestrians and cyclists, says the council.

People can have their say online via www.yourvoice.westyorks-ca.gov.uk and there will also be a series of a drop-in events where representatives from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Calderdale Council will be available to answer questions.

The drop-in events are:

Thursday, June 28, from noon to 6pm at Elland Southgate Methodist Church;

Wednesday, July 4, from noon to 6pm at Brighouse Civic Centre;

Saturday, July 7, from 10am to 2pm at Elland Southgate Methodist Church;

Monday, July 16, from noon to 6pm at Halifax Town Hall.

The plans are part of Calderdale Council’s Next Chapter investment programme which looks to make the borough an even better place to live, visit, work and study and where businesses want to locate.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy, Clr Barry Collins, said of the online and in-session consultation: “This is another vital stage in our planning for the long-anticipated new station in Elland.

“The proposals offer huge potential benefits to Elland itself and the wider Calderdale community, improving the transport network and supporting local businesses.

“So we’d love to see people looking at the plans online or dropping in to one of the information sessions to have their say in shaping the final designs for this exciting project.”

The West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund, and the Leeds City Region Growth Deal is a £1 billion package of Government investment through the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to accelerate growth and create jobs across Leeds City Region which includes Calderdale and Kirklees.