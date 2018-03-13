Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the first look at a brand new sports centre planned for Calderdale.

The proposal would see Halifax Swimming Pool close and North Bridge Leisure Centre next to Sainsbury’s in the town centre expanded to combine a leisure centre and swimming pool.

Calderdale Cabinet will be told that both the current centres need significant ongoing maintenance to continue to operate.

A council spokeswoman said: “To ensure the future provision of modern leisure facilities in the town the council has been exploring a number of options for the construction of a new facility in the town centre.

“A recent feasibility study concluded that a new combined swimming pool and leisure facility on the existing North Bridge site would provide the most cost effective solution by incorporating the existing main sports hall and viewing balcony.

“A design option has now been proposed and Cabinet will consider the plans and look to approve the start of a public consultation to ensure the new facility meets the needs of the people who would be using it.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Economic Strategy Clr Barry Collins said: “We’re committed to providing top class leisure facilities for the people of Calderdale. The proposed plans for a combined leisure centre and swimming pool for Halifax and the surrounding areas would provide improved facilities as well as contributing to the wider regeneration of Halifax town centre.

“In 2010 we delivered two new leisure sites in Brighouse and Sowerby Bridge. These sites are very well used and we hope to use feedback and lessons learned from these projects to inform and develop plans for the Halifax site.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhood Services Clr Susan Press added: “Our ambition is for Calderdale to be the most active borough in the north by 2021. By providing new, improved leisure facilities in Halifax we can support this ambition and complement our Active Calderdale strategy.”

The plan will be discussed at the meeting of Calderdale Council’s Cabinet next Monday, March 19 at Halifax Town Hall.