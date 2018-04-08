Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here is the first look at a new park for skateboards and scooters built in memory of a 12-year-old Huddersfield boy lost at sea.

The wheelpark at Highburton has been created in memory of sports-mad Kirkburton schoolboy Isaac Nash who drowned in a freak accident while on holiday with his family off the coast of Anglesey in August 2014 when he was swept out to sea by strong tides.

It will officially open later this month with a major event called Picnic in the Park, which will see hundreds of people in attendance.

Between 300 and 400 people are expected to attend Burton Acres Recreation Ground over five hours on Sunday, April 22.

Following the tragedy, an appeal by The Isaac Nash Trust, which eventually raised £160,000 for the park, was launched by his devastated friends and family.

But getting it built proved to be a major headache for its backers who had to contend with a huge amount of red tape and opposition from some neighbours who said the park would attract anti-social behaviour from its teenage users.

However, the excavators finally clanked into action earlier this year digging up the allotted space in the park so concrete for the wheelpark could be laid.

Among the attractions on the day will be food from Ruby’s Street Kitchen, a crepe van and ice-cream from Longo’s Ices.

In addition there will be a DJ, professional skateboard and scooter demonstrations, workshops and the Huddersfield-based Dolly Mixtures made up of “fierce females only”, who claim to be the original street queens of Huddersfield mixing a selection of urban styles such as House, Dancehall and Hip-Hop.

Isaac’s grandfather Howard Lewis, a retired firefighter who has spearheaded the campaign, said: “Oh boy! It’s nearly there and looking fantastic. On with landscaping now.

“We encourage anyone coming to the opening to try and walk, skate or cycle as there is limited parking near the rec.

“We would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all who have supported the project and enabled its creation. What a brilliant achievement, something to be proud of and something that kids will be able to enjoy for years to come.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff who has supported the scheme will be officially opening it at 2.30pm and the day will start at noon with everyone encouraged to bring a picnic and join in the fun.

Every penny collected on the day will go to the RNLI with members of Huddersfield’s own branch attending.

Howard, who has lived in the village for over two decades along with his wife Suzanna, Isaac’s parents, Adam and Zoe and other family members, said that the many objections to the scheme – which effectively split the village – had never made him waver in his belief to see it through.

“The more people objected the more determined it made me,” he said. “We never thought about giving up.”