This is the first picture of a man at the centre of a murder inquiry.

Carl Wood was found dead at a property on Whinney Hill Park in Brighouse last Thursday afternoon .

The 29-year-old lived on Eastwood Street.

A 38-year-old man arrested in connection with the death has been released but detectives have stressed the inquiry is continuing.

Det Chief Insp Chris Gibson, who is leading the investigation for West Yorkshire Police, said: “The unexpected death of anyone in the community is always a shock to those locally and extremely distressing to the family and friends of the deceased.

“Our enquiries in to understanding the circumstances that led to Mr Wood’s death are ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180172665 or information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It is understood that Mr Wood was found at the flat of a young woman and which is operated by Together Housing.