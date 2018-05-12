Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the man accused of murdering Huddersfield doorman Gareth Atkinson.

Ashley King, 28, appeared before Leeds Magistrates this morning after he was formally charged last night.

In a short hearing in Court 3 he did not give an indication over what his plea may be and he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear before the court on Tuesday (May 15) for what may well be a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Although King is of no fixed abode he does come from Huddersfield and is known in the town as a boxer.

Mr Atkinson, 25, of Meltham, died shortly after he was found badly injured at flats in Lockwood on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the communal area of the flats on Bentley Street at 11pm and found Mr Atkinson who died despite urgent medical treatment.

Known as Gaz to his friends, Mr Atkinson was a familiar face in Huddersfield through his work as a door supervisor at a number of bars and clubs.

Two women aged 27 and 25 arrested as part of the investigation have been released under investigation.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder while the 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone who still has information about Mr Atkinson’s death should contact police on the non-emergency number 101 referencing crime number 13180221082.