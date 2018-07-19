Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s most cherished charities has been revealed as the first landmark on the town’s Monopoly board.

But you can’t put a price on Kirkwood Hospice .

The Dalton-based palliative care home is the first space unveiled on our very own edition of the board game, after topping a public poll for Huddersfield landmarks people want to see featured.

It pipped other suggestions such as Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat and Castle Hill to the post.

But because the hospice is a charity, game manufacturers Winning Moves UK have decided not to put a price on it. Kirkwood will remain a landmark that players cannot buy.

The new game was announced after winning a vote-off back in March with people of Halifax over which town would next receive its own edition. The family board game will now hit the shelves in October later this year.

Kirkwood Chief Executive, Michael Crowther , said: “We are absolutely delighted to feature on Huddersfield’s very own Monopoly board. It’s a real honour also to be the very first space announced!

“It’s great that we are on a ‘priceless’ space – we certainly feel priceless and honoured with all the support we get.

Afolabi Omotola, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK, makers of the board under official license from Hasbro, said: “The charity will feature on a Community Chest space – we feel this is an appropriate position on the board, with Kirkwood being such an integral and very big part of the Huddersfield community.”

Last month it was announced that the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust would also be featured in Huddersfield Monopoly as one of the Community Chest cards.