Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Weavers from Dewsbury and Batley were at the heart of Britain’s first women-led strike in 1875.

Now their actions are to be celebrated and commemorated by the TUC as it launches its Yorkshire Women in Leadership programme as part of International Women’s Day.

Among the line-up of speakers at Dewsbury Town Hall next Thursday (March 8) will be Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff , who will talk about the changing experience of women in public life, and Dr Melanie Reynolds, who will present a short lecture about the impact of the Dewsbury and Batley women weavers’ strike on shaping the women’s movement today.

Simultaneously the event will launch the TUC’s Women in Leadership programme to support the promotion of more Yorkshire women in trade unions and public life.

The two-hour evening session will begin at 6pm and comes 143 years after the strike, which took place in Dewsbury during February and March 1875.

TUC Yorkshire & the Humber Regional Secretary Bill Adams said: “Women have always led our movement and we want to use the stories of their heroic actions to inspire a new generation of women to fight for social justice.

“That is why we are launching this new Yorkshire Women in Leadership programme on International Women’s Day – to make sure women continue to lead our movement for the next 150 years.”

Register to attend the event here: www.tuc.org.uk/events/dewsbury-women-weavers-strike-memorial-lecture