Five people have been arrested after violence broke out in Marsden last night.

Police were called shortly after 10pm to Peel Street and found a group of men fighting and a number of them injured.

They were subsequently arrested and a ‘number’ were treated for injures.

Residents told how the trouble is believed to have flared when four men on the popular pub drinking route the ale trail clashed with two men who were visiting the village for work.

Witnesses said they believed one of the men fled the scene after a dispute and returned armed with a trade knife but police could not confirm or deny this.

Blood-splatter was visible on the pavement this morning and workers at a pub were left to clean up.

A police statement reads: “Police were called to Peel Street, Marsden at 10.09pm on Saturday April 28 following reports of a disturbance involving a number of persons.

“Following attendance of district units a number of arrests were made for public order offences and enquiries with CCTV and witnesses are underway.”

Force Duty Inspector Paul Rushton further clarified five people had been arrested.

He added: “Whilst I’m not aware of the exact details of the nature, the seriousness or how these injuries were sustained to my best knowledge I don’t believe any persons were stabbed.”

Any witnesses are asked to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 13180202798.