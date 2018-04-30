The video will start in 8 Cancel

Five people were taken to hospital this morning after a stolen car being chased by police crashed with three other drivers.

Two of the injured were the driver and passenger in the stolen car, a blue VW Golf.

The car failed to stop for police in a chase which ended on the westbound sliproad at J24 of the M62 at about 7.15am.

It crashed with three other vehicles, a Mercedes, a BMW and a Citroen.

All five of the injured people suffered injuries which are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

The two men in the VW were seriously injured. They were arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft and driving related offences.

Halifax Road was closed for four hours while emergency services worked at the scene.

Shocking pictures and video sent to the Examiner by eyewitnesses showed the extent of the damage to the cars involved.

Witness @alip1000 tweeted the Examiner to say: “Cars and engine bits all over road. Loads of police and ambulance service on scene treating casualty.”

Police confirmed the incident has been routinely referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

They are now appealing for witnesses and anyone who saw how the VW was being driven before the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 0022 of April 30.