Five men have admitted threatening behaviour after two gangs clashed inside a busy shopping centre.

Shoppers saw more than 10 males armed with weapons inside the Kingsgate shopping centre in Huddersfield on February 3 this year.

Three males had already pleaded guilty in relation to the incident and today, on the day the case was listed for a three-week trial at Leeds Crown Court, five of their co-accused joined them.

Theo Hall, Troy Wallace, Kalen Hall, Marshall Edwards-Pascal and Deontay Crosfield were facing charges of violent disorder, but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of threatening behaviour.

Crosfield could not previously be named because he was a minor, but he turned 18 this summer.

Tyrese Cadwell, 21, of Chestnut Street in Deighton, had his violent disorder charge dropped.

Prosecutor Camille Morland said the CPS had reviewed the CCTV footage: “It seems that his conduct is that of retreat rather than anything else so his plea of not guilty is acceptable and our plan is to offer no evidence.”

On May 14, a 17-year-old male, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Earlier in May, McCauley Jackson, 23, of Well Grove in Sheepridge, admitted violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a machete.

On the same day, Thomas Creaghan, 20, of Langdale Drive, Sheepridge, also admitted violent disorder and carrying an extendable baton.

Theo Hall is 24, of High Lane in Newsome, Wallace is 21, of Harpe Inge, Dalton, Kalen Hall is 23, of Red Doles Road in Huddersfield, Edwards-Pascal is 20, of Bradley Mills Road, Huddersfield and Crosfield is of Leeds Hall Road, Dewsbury.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court previously heard that the incident is believed to be related to ‘gang warfare’ and a chance meeting of two rival gangs.

The remaining eight defendants will be sentenced on October 5.