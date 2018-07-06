Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Colne Valley Male Voice Choir is renowned for the quality and purity of its song.

But although it is associated with more classical recordings its members do possess a lighter touch – back in 2006 selected members along with the Yorkshire Building Society Brass Band made a World Cup anthem, Our Boys, Our Heroes.

It was designed to wish our players well in the 2006 tournament in Germany.

A choir spokesman said: “It wasn’t a bad song, as football songs go, and the choir members, who got together at very short notice, made a great sound.”

This year there’s no official anthem so with the England football team riding high in the World Cup the choir has reminded fans of its 2006 production in this month’s newsletter.

And in May we reported that Mark Estrell, a former Shelley High School student, who has a history of making his own songs for the World Cup had made another one, Come on England (Don’t Break My Heart), for the Russia World Cup with his pal Stephen Goalby.

It’s a lament for a lost England of bowler hats, string vests, warm ale and Morris dancers.

And with England’s next World Cup fixture coming up against Sweden we’d love to hear if you’ve done and England song or decorated your home in style with England flags and memorabilia.

