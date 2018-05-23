Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was confronted by a schoolgirl’s mother after he exposed his genitals to her in the street.

The angry mum blasted Joseph Lydon as “disgusting” when she discovered he had pulled his pants down in front of her 13-year-old and touched himself.

The 31-year-old was found guilty of exposure following a trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates were told that on September 25 last year a 17-year-old boy was walking along Brackenhall Road in Sheepridge when Lydon approached him.

He muttered something about electricity but the teenager ignored him and carried on.

When he was later walking back towards Bradley Boulevard he saw two girls, both aged 13, stood by some steps in the road.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “He saw the same male standing facing them.

“He pulled his pants down showing his genitals and he was messing with them. Then he pulled his pants back up after a few seconds and walked off.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The teenage boy walked one of the girls back to her mother’s house and told her what happened.

In a statement she said that her daughter had been out with friends then came back and told her that she had seen something disgusting as a man had “exposed his bits and started to play with them.”

Magistrates were told that the mother went round to the address nearby where Lydon had been seen entering.

The door was answered by his elderly father who said that he wasn’t there but she then spotted him outside after calling police.

Mr Wills said: “She saw the male matching the description given by the children, got out of her car and remonstrated with him.

“The lady said: ‘I said he was disgusting and gave police his details.’”

Lydon, of Holme Park Court in Berry Brow, said he couldn’t remember much of what happened but accepted that this behaviour was wrong and illegal.

His solicitor Carl Kingsley said that he suffered from poor mental health but his condition was currently stable due to his new medication.

There were two previous incidents where he exposed himself but was not prosecuted due to his difficulties.

However magistrates heard details of a probation report which described him as a “high risk future sexual offender.”

They ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register for five years and he will have to register his personal details with police within three days.

He was sentenced to a two-year community order with participation in the 90-day Horizon Programme, aimed at addressing his issues and offending behaviour.

Lydon was ordered to pay £100 towards prosecution costs plus £85 victim surcharge.

This will be deducted from his benefits at a rate of £5 per week.