Flood warnings and alerts have been issued as river levels rise.

It follows heavy rainfall on Easter Monday.

Plus surface water from melting snow has been causing issues on the roads, including along Wakefield Road near the M62 junction 25.

Flood warnings, which means flooding is expected and immediate action is required, were issued for the following areas:

Dean Bottom Dike and Box Ings Dike at Kirkburton;

River Calder at Central Mirfield;

River Calder at Mirfield - Calder View to Steanard Lane.

Three flood alerts, which means flooding is possible - be prepared, were issued for the following:

River Calder Lower catchment;

River Calder Upper catchment;

River Colne, Holme and Fenay Beck.

This photo was taken by @GALLERYofSPEED of surface flooding in the Holmfirth area.

On Tuesday railway lines between Mirfield and Leeds were blocked due to flooding at Morley.

Northern say: "Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or running non stop between Mirfield and Leeds.

"Disruption is expected until 11:30am.

"Due to reports of flooding at Morley we are currently unable to operate train services beyond Mirfield towards Leeds via Dewsbury in this direction only."

On Monday night the Environment Agency sounded the flood sirens in Todmorden and Hebden Bridge due to prolonged heavy rain. Both areas were hit by the Boxing Day floods in 2015.

They deployed a field team to the Calder Valley to provide support on the ground tonight.

Roads update: Woodhouse Road/Causeway Wood Road going up to Lumbutts Road is closed to traffic due to road flooding. Scott Street in Walsden also has surface water flooding. Thornhills Beck Ford in Brighouse is not safe to use tonight pic.twitter.com/WvjWlWulid — CMBC / Lauren* (@Calderdale) April 2, 2018

In Brighouse there was flooding around the junction between Wakefield Road and Clifton Common, while Thornhill Beck Lane off Bradford Road is impassable.