A single bouquet of flowers addressed to 'Nana' has been laid at the spot where a woman died in a crash with a suspected drink driver.

The accident happened on Leeds Road on Saturday morning, just before 9am, and claimed the life of a 78-year-old woman.

She was initially taken to hospital with serious injuries but police later confirmed she had died.

The bouquet of flowers laid on the pavement under Cooper Bridge - where the accident happened - has a note attached that simply reads: "To Nana. All my love Shaun xx."

Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving following the smash.

A second man, in his 60s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A purple Peugeot and a black Audi S5 were the only vehicles involved in the collision. The wreckage of the two vehicles could be seen within a police cordon under the railway bridge.

The road remained closed for much of the day for ongoing investigations until the two cars were removed and the road reopened at around 4.30pm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via 101 quoting log number *512 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.