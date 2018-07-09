Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A beauty spot has been turned into a wasteland after flytippers left piles of dumped rubbish strewn across the moors.

It’s just days since roofing was seen dumped along Heath Lane at South Crosland – and now more waste has been scattered along surrounding roads.

These heaps of rubbish left one member of the public “staggered”, with everything from sofas, fridges, and even a wheelie bin, abandoned.

Cyclist Mark Schofield, 58, was out on the roads between Linthwaite and South Crosland on Saturday when he came across the mess.

Mark, from Linthwaite, said: “I’m out and about in the hills above Meltham and Marsden every spare minute outside of work so I’ve seen virtually all of the dumped rubbish that’s made the news over the last two years...but my experience here was staggering.”

Some 21 piles of waste were counted along Nopper Road, Felks Stile Road, Blackmoorfoot Road and Madgin Lane. It comes two weeks after roofing sheets containing suspected asbestos were dumped along Heath Lane. The sheets have since been removed by Kirklees Council – yet flytippers have ben busy again.

Mark, who runs the nearby Schofield Scrapyard at High House Lane, called the mess “diabolical.”

He added: “Someone has driven around South Crosland and dumped rubbish every quarter of a mile or so. In around five miles of road I spotted 21 large deposits of rubbish.

“That’s a huge amount for such a small area.”

“If the council had ventured several hundred yards from Heath Lane they would have found enough rubbish to fill a wagon.”