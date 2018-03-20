Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 52-year-old Huddersfield folk dancer has avoided jail after he was caught with indecent images of children.

Mark Shaw, of Storthes Hall Lane, Kirkburton, pleaded guilty to possession of indecent images of children when he appeared at Leeds Crown Court.

He admitted to three charges of possessing such images including some of the most serious category during the period between January 1, 2015 and June 12 last year.

Recorder Ray Singh sentenced him to nine months in prison suspended for two years.

He was also given a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the Children and Adults Barring List.

Shaw had worked for more than 30 years at Cummins Turbo Technologies on St Andrew’s Road - formerly Holset Engineering - which has a worldwide reputation for its turbochargers.

However, he left the company following the charges.

A spokesman for Cummins said: “Everyone in Cummins upholds the highest standards of behaviour and ethical standards.

“When those standards are not met we take it extremely seriously and investigate the matter thoroughly and objectively.

“While we will not discuss any individual’s personal circumstances, we can confirm that Mark Shaw no longer works for Cummins.”

In his spare time Shaw was a leading member and secretary of Kirkburton Rapier Dancers Club which has been running for more than 40 years.

The folk dancing group was formed in 1974 during the sword dancing revival of the 1970s.