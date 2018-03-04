Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists have been left counting the cost following several accidents across Huddersfield during the cold snap.

Drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles after becoming stranded while others were badly damaged in crashes.

In one incident, a Huddersfield motorist heading to a spa day this weekend ended up turning the car onto its side after following the sat-nav instructions down a steep hill.

And a Nissan Qashqai ended up on its roof after crashing through a drystone wall during snowy weather near Bolster Moor.

It is believed that the driver of the Nissan lost control driving down Waller Clough Road while following sat-nav instructions for the M62.

According to locals, the Nissan driver was not hurt. It is believed he was trying to get from Leeds to Manchester Airport when he was re-routed by his sat-nav following the closure of the M62.

One resident said: “He was given a lift to Slaithwaite station so he could get to the airport. I hope he got there.”

In Bradley, a Mazda CX-3 car has been left at the side Bradley Road for several days after sustaining severe front-end damage. It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

There were also accidents on the Ainley Top roundabout and on moorland roads across the district.

Photos of the some incidents were posted on Twitter by West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Unit which has been urging motorists to ‘drive to the conditions’ and not blindly follow the sat-nav down icy hills.