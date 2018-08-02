Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A national retailer that was told its Huddersfield shop was breaching planning law is not fighting the decision.

Footasylum, a streetwear and trainer store chain with 65 shops across Britain, was told by Kirklees Council planning officials in June that its King Street store signs were unacceptable.

Unfortunately the Rochdale based firm, which opened its first Huddersfield store in February, had installed them without planning approval.

Council officers said the firm’s illuminated green signs were “dangerous” as they could distract road users.

They also dubbed them “unsympathetic and inappropriate”, as the building, which also used to house a Burger King, a Morrisons M Local convenience store and was the Grade 2 listed former Burns Tavern pub.

The company, which could have appealed to the Planning Inspectorate, has now decided to apply for permission for different signs.

Drawings lodged with Kirklees Council show the designs look very similar to the current signs, to the untrained eye.

A spokesperson for Footasylum said: “We have listened to the council’s concerns and updated our plans accordingly.

“The new sign is projecting less over the fascia band and the illumination has been replaced with trough lighting rather than fully lit illuminated letters.

“The depth of the letters has also been reduced.

“We are currently in dialogue with the council.”

Public consultation on the plan is open until August 20 with a decision expected in September.