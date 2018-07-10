Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Patriotism and football fever have combined to nudge Kirklees Council towards rescheduling a major meeting in favour of England’s World Cup semi-final match against Croatia.

Wednesday’s match with its 7pm kick-off would have clashed with the authority’s lengthy full council meeting, set to begin at 5.30pm in Huddersfield Town Hall .

But it’s now been moved back to an earlier afternoon start time to enable councillors and officers to join the rest of the country in cheering on Gareth Southgate and his team.

Conservative Group leader Clr David Hall said moving the start of the meeting - and even trimming back its packed agenda - “reflected the mood of the country.”

And he hopes that the flag of St George will fly from the borough’s town halls in the run-up to the make-or-break match.

“Clearly the timing of this week’s council meeting is unfortunate,” said Clr Hall.

“It isn’t desirable to hold this meeting at the same time as a game that will be attracting between 20 and 30 million viewers throughout the country.

“I am pleased the meeting has been brought forward to an earlier start time as people should have the opportunity to show their patriotic support for the England team.”