White Christmases in Huddersfield are rare but White Easters are practically unheard of.

But the near impossible could happen according to forecasters at the Weather Channel .

Another chilly weather system from Siberia is set to hit the UK this weekend and the chilly conditions could last into the Easter Weekend from March 30 to April 2.

As with all long-term forecasts there is uncertainty as to what weather we will have over Easter.

But computer forecasting programmes have suggested there will be cold, unsettled weather leading up to the bank holidays.

Meteorologists predict cold weather with a chance of snow coming from the East. While the snow is unlikely to cause travel disruption temperatures could fall below zero at night leaving frost.

Some computer models suggest this colder spell could last throughout the following week until the holiday. However other forecasts show easterly colder flow swooping into France with milder more unsettled weather on course for the UK.

Most models point to rain or showers for many, and the risk of snow at times, mainly but not exclusively in the north.

But high pressure could build over Scandinavia, increasing the threat of a wintry blast with much colder and drier conditions sweeping in from the east.

Most forecasts agree that temperatures will be mostly below the average and conditions chilly and unsettled for the end of March and into early April.

However, there remains a chance that drier and much colder conditions could still affect the UK at times.

Any late season chill is unlikely to be as severe or intense as the Beast from the East which badly disrupted the UK last month.