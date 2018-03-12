The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We may not have seen the last of the snow for this winter.

Forecasters say it may be on the cards for this weekend.

Huddersfield meteorologist Paul Stevens said this is an “early warning for you cold easterlies set to return next weekend with snow showers”.

He said: “Later (this) week there is an early warning that further very cold easterly winds may well develop with snow in places.

“Currently it’s looking a very similar set up to that of late March 2013.”

Here is an early warning for you cold easterlies set to return next weekend with snow showers pic.twitter.com/oD9O3FbjiD — Paul Stevens BSc (@Huddsweatherman) March 11, 2018

Although this weekend’s forecast is not as extreme as March 2013, the snow will come late in the month like in 2013, when the worst snow since the 1970s hit Huddersfield .

There was snow falling for 45 hours solid with wind whipping it into drifts of up to 20ft over the hills.

The Met Office also has a warning for bitterly cold weather, saying: “... in the north and east some snow showers are possible.

“It may become rather cold for most, with frosts possible. It will be drier, although further wintry showers are likely in the east and northeast, and this is likely to continue towards the end of March.”

And the BBC has snowfall for Huddersfield on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Temperatures will not get above 4° but at times the temperature feels like -4°.