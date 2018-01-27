Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff at a Huddersfield hospice have hailed 2017 as a “magical year”.

The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Bradley has shared some of the facts and figures from the past 12 months of fundraising and volunteering that has enabled staff to care for more children with life-shortening conditions and their families than ever before.

Today, the hospice is caring for 375 children and their families. That’s 133 more children than in 2016 and means hundreds more parents, grandparents and other relatives are also getting the support they need.

This year also saw the hospice become the first in Europe to employ a perinatal midwife to support families whose pregnancies, babies and children are affected by life-shortening conditions. Sara Balmforth joined the hospice after nine years as labour ward co-ordinator at Halifax Royal Infirmary and five years as a midwife at Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

During 2017, the hospice recruited 22 new members of its care team – from trainees to staff and care team leaders – to take the total to 65.

Fundraising efforts included a £92,000 donation from thousands of youngsters at 85 schools, youth groups and sports clubs who walked, skipped, ran and wheelchaired a total of 25,000 miles in the hospice’s Around the World Challenge. Primary school pupils were asked to walk one mile and secondary school students two miles. Added together they easily exceed the 24,901-mile circumference of the Earth.

Hospice supporters also turned in an all-round performance – serving customers in the hospice’s 11 shops across Kirklees and Calderdale, stewarding at events, bag packing at supermarkets and staging bucket collections among many other activities. Even small change made a small fortune – with one recent bucket collection raising more than £2,000.

The hospice was even been able to begin work on establishing a second site – Grace’s Place – to support children and families in North Manchester. Grace’s Place, at Radcliffe, near Bury, held a successful Kickstart campaign to raise £60,000 to fund four specialist nurses for an initial six months and also received a visit from the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice patron, Princess Beatrice.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Chief executive Peter Branson said the development of Grace’s Place – while an exciting project – would not distract the organisation from its role supporting children and families in Yorkshire through its hospice at Russell House.

He said the hospice had seen a 55% increase in the numbers of children and families it supports in the past 12 months, but added: “It is not about the numbers, it’s about every individual child and every individual family and the magical moments we can make for them.”

He said the hospice would deliver “more of the same” in 2018, adding: “We will keep listening to the children and their families who come to us; reaching out to families that we not using the children’s hospice and dispelling the myths that the hospice is all about ‘end of life’ when it is much more than that.”

Mr Branson paid tribute to the hospice’s many supporters, saying: “We are incredibly fortunate with the support we get. Without it, we could not continue to reach out to the people we need to reach. We are immensely privileged to be able to do what we do and that’s down to the local community.”