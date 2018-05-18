Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man in charge of a Huddersfield hospice is stepping down.

Peter Branson is to leave the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice next month after leading it for eight years.

Peter was appointed as Forget Me Not’s first chief executive in August 2010 before the organisation had started to care for children and families and even before the construction of the hospice, Russell House, had started.

During his time at the charity Peter has overseen the building and opening of the hospice by the now Patron, HRH Princess Beatrice of York ; the growth in numbers of children and families being cared for to more than 425 and the award of an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission.

The organisation has grown in size from half a dozen staff to more than 150, along with more than 500 volunteers, and grown in income from £400,000 a year to more than £4m today.

A year ago Forget Me Not also took on Grace’s Place , a new children’s hospice in Bury, to bring the same outstanding care to the hundreds of children waiting for support across North Manchester.

Peter said: “It has been my honour and privilege to lead this organisation for almost eight years. I have had the joy of seeing Forget Me Not grow from just a mere dream to what it is today and I leave in the knowledge that I have been part of something truly special.

“To be able to bring a little bit of magic to the lives of hundreds of children and their families in the darkest of times is an incredible privilege. My time at Forget Me Not has been the most important and the hardest thing I have ever done and it is now time for Forget Me Not to enter the next chapter of its story.”

Chair of Trustees, Rachael Heenan, said: “Peter has played a pivotal role in establishing Forget Me Not as an outstanding organisation with an incredibly clear and simple promise to say yes to children and families. He has led with a remarkable level of commitment, integrity and focus in the service of children and families who need us. We are immensely grateful for his contribution.”

The hospice we will be recruiting for a permanent replacement but in the meantime Director of Care Sharon Burton has agreed to act up as Chief Executive in the interim. She is a registered nurse and has a wealth of experience in management in the healthcare sector.