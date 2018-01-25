Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police officers were in attendance at Emley First School on Monday, but no-one was in trouble with teacher.

Instead PC Caroline Newsome joined parents, parish councillors and road safety experts for a school assembly at which children performed their own specially written song.

The event formed part of a road safety initiative organised by Denby Dale Parish Council. Headlined ‘Please Slow Down’, it gave a fun focus to a serious issue. Speeding was the main focus but schools were given the freedom to create their own targeted message by incorporating other aspects of road safety such as vehicle parking and safe road crossing.

The project, initiated by councillors Janet Depledge and Paula Kemp, has received the backing of both the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) and West Yorkshire Police.

PC Newsome demonstrated to children how a speed camera works and allowed them to look around her patrol vehicle, complete with blue flashing lights, which was parked in the playground.

PC Newsome, who is part of the Dearne Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team, praised the ‘Please Slow Down’ scheme as “an innovative and exciting project.”

She added: “We remember the Tufty Club and the Green Cross Code and feel sure the ‘Please Slow Down’ initiative will have a similar lasting impression on today’s children.

“It will also serve as a reminder to all of us to be mindful of the law and our responsibilities of being a road user. Our young people are the drivers of tomorrow.”