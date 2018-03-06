Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 72-year-old man choked to death on a small piece of steak he was eating at a popular Huddersfield pub, an inquest heard.

Retired bus driver Keith Noble, of Salendine Nook, was enjoying a meal washed down with a soft drink at The Cherry Tree in John William Street on the afternoon of August, 22 last year.

The Bradford hearing was told that the Wetherspoon-operated pub was evacuated to preserve his privacy while staff fought to save his life.

Coroner Martin Fleming stressed that staff had behaved in an exemplary fashion when Mr Noble began choking and did everything they could to help him.

Mr Fleming said bartender Tom Knox, who was working in the glass wash area at time, saw that Keith “was not looking at all well.”

Another member of staff, Laura Wagstaff, said in a statement that he was dining on his own at Table 37 at 3pm when the choking started. He had been chewing a 3in (8cm) piece of meat.

Panicking, she ran into the office to say what was happening and slapped Mr Noble on the back several times and helped him into the recovery position.

Paramedics arrived and tried every drug they could to resuscitate him. However he was pronounced dead at 3.46pm in the back of an ambulance.

A post mortem revealed he died from asphyxia as a direct result of the partially chewed steak in his upper airways.

Mr Fleming concluded that Mr Noble, who had suffered from diabetes and heart disease, had died accidentally. He was effectively a teetotaller at the time of his death.

Mr Fleming’s step-daughter Pauline Mckay, who attended the inquest with her own daughter, Leanne Astin, said afterwards: “Keith was a remarkable, kind and caring man. He was in my life for 42 years and he was the perfect step-dad.

“He was a retired bus and coach driver who loved his real ales and eating out. He loved to travel and go walking too.

“I am so heartbroken he is no longer here, he was a funny step-grandad/great grandad to his grandchildren and his – sometimes annoying – constant jokes and riddles will be greatly missed!

“I have lots of happy memories of Keith that will be treasured forever but I can’t bear knowing how he died. It haunts me.

“He has left a huge void in all of our lives, even though he and my mum divorced, he was still there for her and the rest of us. My 50th birthday party that happened on August 18 that Keith helped me pay for was the last time I saw him.

“We had arranged to meet up for a meal for my birthday on August 23 but sadly he passed away the day before. We will never forget him and will love and miss him forever.”