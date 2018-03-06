Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former trainee chef has been found guilty of manslaughter after his neighbour was stabbed in the heart in a row about noise.

Adam Grant, 28, was cleared of murder but convicted of the lesser charge after neighbour Martin Wyatt, 32, was stabbed to death during a confrontation at flats on Mixenden Road in Halifax .

The jury at Bradford Crown Court deliberated for more than five hours.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC has adjourned the case until 2.30pm today when he will hear submissions from the prosecution and defence before passing sentence on Grant.

The defendant claimed last week that he was scared of his victim and never intended to hurt him.

Grant said he had had a fall-out with his next-door neighbour and claimed that Mr Wyatt had threatened to punch him.

On the day of the fatal stabbing last September Grant was in his ground floor bedsit with a friend when he said Mr Wyatt started banging on his wall and door for no reason.

Grant, who denied the murder charge, said he put on music and turned it up to drown out the banging, but his neighbour continued to bang on his door.

Grant claimed to have opened his door four times to tell Mr Wyatt to leave him alone and stop "bullying" him before he then rang his landlord.

The defendant, who had a roll of chef's knives in a drawer, said he got a knife because he was frightened of what Mr Wyatt would do if he got into the bedsit.

He claimed that Mr Wyatt was punching at the door when he aimed at his arm using an "overarm" motion with the knife.

As Mr Wyatt stepped backwards holding his chest Grant said he locked the door because he was panicking.

Grant claimed he was still panicking when he cleaned the knife and put it back in its pouch.

Mr Wyatt suffered a fatal stab wound to the heart during the tea-time incident at the property on Mixenden Road and was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of the emergency services.

When police officers went into Grant's bedsit after the stabbing he told them he had been washing up and hadn't done anything.