Former police officer Mick Aston has landed a whopping £250k on the Health Lottery after he became the first ever Mega Raffle winner.

Mick, 70, has only been playing the lottery for eight months but it is now champagne all round as he plans to splash the cash on a new bungalow.

Retired police officer Mick, from Wakefield, said he was amazed to be the first quarter millionaire winner out of the hat, adding: “I was in total shock, it’s taken a while to sink in. Actually, I don’t think it has sunk it yet. I am so happy.”

Mick, who lost his wife a few years ago and has no children of his own, plans to spend the£250,000 on a new accessible home.

He added: “The money is really going to change my life. I think I am going to buy a bungalow, that would be brilliant.

“I’m so lucky to have won. I will continue playing the lottery as I know it supports lots of good causes over the UK including my local area and that is really great.”

To win the Mega Raffle, players simply pay £1 per line and choose five numbers between 1 and 50.

For each line purchased in the main Health Lottery draw in each of their 5 draws per week, the player also receives one entry into that month’s Mega Raffle.

Martin Ellice, from The Health Lottery, said: “Mick is a regular Health Lottery player and we wish him our warmest congratulations and hope he enjoys this wonderful prize.”

The next Mega Raffle will be drawn on 1st October and will be supporting local health causes in the North West.

You must purchase a Health Lottery ticket for a September draw, before 7:45pm on Saturday 29th September, to earn one automatic entry into this Mega Raffle.