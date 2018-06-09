Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The ambitious revival of a 109-year-old former fire station has been put on hold.

Kirklees Council was poised to approve plans that would have seen derelict Marsden Fire Station converted into a house with two blocks of flats built on the same site.

But in light of a significant number of planning obligations local developer Stephen Byram, whose Marsden-based company S B Homes will undertake the conversion and build 26 flats, asked councillors to defer the project.

Mr Byram explained that the fire station development is for rental properties, making the 106 obligations “slightly more complex than what they normally would be and therefore the application has been deferred to iron out the agreement.”

(Image: handout)

The impressive frontage of old Marsden Fire Station, which dates from 1909 and has been disused since local firefighters relocated to a new base in 2005, will be incorporated into the design of a new property to be called Station House.

The fire station site, on land off Manchester Road close to the village centre, will also accommodate two three-storey blocks of flats. Five of the 26 flats will be made available as affordable housing.

Approval of the project would draw a line under the site’s recent history. Since Marsden’s part-time firefighters moved to nearby Emergency House – also the base of Holme Valley Mountain Rescue Team – the stone-built single-storey station has been the focus of a number of planning applications.

These included converting it to a cafe and yoga studio in 2011. The proposal was approved but not implemented.

The station, which had been on the market with an asking price of £250,000, was bought from West Yorkshire Fire Service by S B Homes in 2017.

On revealing his plans last year, Mr Byram said the site was earmarked for residential rental development, primarily for people aged over 50.

He said: “The build-to-rent sector is typically aimed at younger generations who find it difficult to get on the property ladder, but we find that in a village setting this generally works equally well for older generations. Many over 50s want to release equity from their houses to enjoy their retirement.”

He said the former fire station site was “perfect for over 50s who wish to retire and/or downsize.”

While it is not listed, planning officers have described the fire station building as “distinctive” and that it could be considered “a non-designated heritage asset.” The current design is said to enhance the character of the Marsden Conservation Area while redeveloping a brownfield site.

Retaining its facade will please some local residents who urged that the familiar frontage facing Manchester Road should be saved from the wrecker’s ball.

If the project is eventually given the green light development is expected to begin within three years.