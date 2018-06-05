Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A World Cup goal scorer will kick-start football fever for fans in Batley.

Gerry Armstrong, former footballer and now a Sky Sports commentator, will be at Brooklands Batley to host England’s opening World Cup match in Russia against Tunisia on Monday, June 18.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Steve Todd, Operations Manager at UK Sports Bars Ltd which owns Brooklands, said they were delighted to welcome him, adding: “He won acclaim at the 1982 World Cup playing for Northern Ireland and made a total of six appearances where he was the highest scoring player from the UK. This included the winner against hosts Spain.

“He’s supported Leeds United since he was a boy and in November 1975 signed with Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £25,000. He made a total of 84 league appearances.

“In April 1976 he made his debut for the Northern Ireland and played alongside George Best against West Germany. In 1994 and again in 2004 he became assistant manager of the Northern Ireland national team.”

Gerry now works as a commentator for Sky Sports and also as an analyst for the Premier League coverage of ESPN Star Sports.

He’s also worked on talkSPORT radio and is an outspoken critic of the amount of diving in the modern game.