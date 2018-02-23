Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield man has died after he was badly hurt in a tragic accident in Spain.

Steven Parkin used to live in Rawthorpe but had been living in Spain with his parents Jeff and Christine for the last five years.

The 41-year-old suffered serious head injuries in an accidental fall in a stairway and died in the Carlos Haya Hospital in Malaga on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

He was the couple’s only child and grew up in Rawthorpe where Christine ran a hair salon attached to their home and attended Rawthorpe juniors and then the high school.

All three were great squash players with Steven becoming the Huddersfield Junior Champion in 1994. Christine was the Kirklees Ladies Champion and Jeff Yorkshire Vet’s Champion.

Steven was also good at badminton and rugby.

He worked his way up in various catering positions at The Hilton at Ainley Top Hotel to assistant and later catering and banqueting manager. During his apprenticeship he was voted Employee of the Year UK and went to London to collect his award from top Hilton management.

Before going to live in Spain Steven worked as banqueting manager at the Holiday Inn at Brighouse.

While in Spain Steven did various jobs, including running his own fish and chips business for a while and he later sold advertising.

Christine died in Spain last February after a short illness and Steven’s funeral was held at Fuengirola Crematorium where he had attended his mum’s service.

Steven leaves his dad and also aunties Pauline, Mary and Valerie.

A large contingent of Huddersfield ex pats living on the Costa Del Sol who meet up frequently with the Parkin family attended the funeral.

Family friend Brian Hayhurst, who was a gymnast and pub landlord in Huddersfield and now lives on the Costa, said: “Steve often joined the Huddersfield groups and gatherings here on the Costa. He was always a lively character with a never ending smile.

“His enigmatic personality and leadership skills were highlighted by the hundreds of heartfelt online tributes resulting in a memorial fund being set up. I do hope the idea being discussed of a Steve Parkin junior squash competition with trophy will go ahead, possibly at the Huddersfield Lawn Tennis and Squash Club.”