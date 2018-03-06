Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Huddersfield Giants star has been jailed after he was involved in a 150mph chase and a brawl with police.

Scott Moore, 30, was today locked up for 23 months after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and three counts of assault.

Moore, who made the Super League Dream Team in 2009 while playing for the Giants, was Tasered six times after he fought with the three police officers who took almost an hour to bring the 15 stone hooker under control.

Bolton Crown Court heard he made officers fear for their lives during a high speed chase through Greater Manchester in the early hours of October 14, 2016.

The judge was told that at about 3.55am two officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit were on patrol in an unmarked vehicle.

They saw a black Mercedes travelling towards them at speed, heading onto the A580 East Lancashire Road, in the direction of Liverpool.

Due to the manner of driving, they thought it could be stolen so instructed it to pull over but instead of coming to a halt, the Mercedes accelerated and sped off in the direction of Leigh, sparking a pursuit.

The dashcam footage from the police vehicle captures the Mercedes overtaking a lorry at around 100mph on a stretch of roadworks - which had a speed limit of 30mph - before continuing to accelerate along the A580 at speeds of more than 150mph.

The speed was consistent into a housing estate in Leigh and, due to the excessive speed of travel, the Mercedes collided with a wall of a house, causing extensive damage to both the wall and vehicle.

The pursuit continued until it reached a dead end.

Immediately, the driver’s door opened revealing Moore as the driver and as one of the officers got out of the patrol car to detain him, he was elbowed by Moore enabling him to escape and go into a garden.

When officers caught up with him, he violently resisted arrest in a struggle lasting 50 minutes in which Moore grunted and growled at officers and, despite being Tasered six times, kept rising to his feet to fight and charge at officers.

At one point, an officer had him in a headlock and delivered a stun directly to his body but Moore was still able to fight them off and even grabbed the wires from the Taser, which had been deployed, and removed them from his body.

As the Taser was cycling for the sixth time, an officer leant over him with handcuffs but he grabbed the Taser and a tug of war ensued before he managed to gain control shouting ‘You’re getting it now!’ while pointing it at the officer’s face.

The terrified officer fought with Moore to release it from his hand and the other officer struck him numerous times. He eventually dropped the Taser and following a further struggle, he was detained.

Along with his prison sentence, Moore, of Ranworth Drive, Lowton, has been disqualified from driving for two years.

Det Con Lynsey Watson-Perry of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “In all their careers, the officers at the scene had never been so scared nor witnessed such a violent individual that had so much strength to fight.

“Moore knew exactly what he was doing, using his size and experience on the rugby field to evade officers in a desperate struggle that threatened both the safety of officers and innocent members of the public.

“Whatever level of force he is used to displaying on the pitch, this was not a game – people’s lives were in danger and an officer had to undergo surgery.

“I am satisfied that now Moore has been taken away from the society he posed a threat to, he is facing the consequences of his crimes.”

Although talented enough to twice represent England, Moore has had a troubled career in professional rugby league.

He spent two periods at the Giants, on loan in 2009, during which he played in the Challenge Cup Final, and then again in 2012.

During his first spell he was suspended after allegedly missing training to attend a party with Hollywood star Mickey Rourke.

He has never lasted more than one season for any club in the past six years and has been suspended numerous times for breaches of club discipline.