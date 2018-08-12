Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A branch of Jack Pearson’s bookmakers could be turned into a fast food restaurant and takeaway if plans submitted to Kirklees Council are approved.

M Fateh has applied to change the former Jack Pearson Betting Shop in, Swan Lane, Lockwood, to a fast food restaurant and takeaway.

Some 18 branches of the bookies suddenly closed down in May this year.

Other applications include changing Fish and Chicks in Honley to a ‘drinking establishment’ and formation of a holiday cottage at Top O’ Th’ Bank, Thurstonland.

DEWSBURY

SUBMITTED

Kirklees Forestry – works to trees - tree preservation order 49/95 at Kirklees Council, New Muslim Cemetery, Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury.

Tarmac - 6 (dust) on previous permission 2017/90772 for change of use of part of the rail head and depot to enable the importation of construction and demolition materials via the existing site access, recycling using mobile plant and equipment, and storage of processed materials for export off site at Bretton Street Rail Depot, Bretton Street, Saville Town, Dewsbury.

N Guner - single-storey side extension and detached garage at 110 The Common, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

Imran Ahmed - two-storey side and rear extension and porch to front at 63 Fir Avenue, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

Barrie Horsley - external spiral staircase at 10A Ossett Lane, Chickenley, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Nawaz - single-storey front extension, two-storey side and rear extension and dormer to front at 10 Pioneer Street, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

M Ali - first-floor rear extension and rear dormer window at 18 Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury.

S Khan - two-storey side and single-storey rear extensions and alterations to roof height including dormers at 26 Clarkson Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury..

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Mansha - 2 detached dwellings with detached garages adj, Sty Mount, Long Causeway, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Kirklees Forestry - work to tree preservation order 12/91 on Land to the rear of, 27 Wormalds View, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

W Hussain - extensions to dwelling at 7 Park House Drive, Thornhill, Dewsbury.

PRIMROSE HILL

SUBMITTED

M Rhodes - detached dwelling adj 27 Prince Street, Primrose Hill.

BATLEY

SUBMITTED

Mr A Patel - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/91257 for detached dwelling and alterations to convert existing dwelling to garages adj, 11 Halifax Road, Staincliffe, Batley.

J Townend - change of use of shop/office to 2 flats and shop at Millside House, 887 Bradford Road, Birstall, Batley.

J Ibbetson - dormers to front and rear (within a conservation area) at 35 North Terrace, Birstall, Batley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Barker - change of use from public highway (verge) to domestic garden and fence (within a conservation area) adj 31 Grosvenor Road, Batley.

G Bashir - single storey front extension at 2 Holyoake Avenue, Healey, Batley.

A J Foam Ltd - rear extension to existing unit (modified proposal) at Unit B, HLB Business Park, Grange Road, Batley.

WITHDRAWN

Panache Gymnastics - change of use from bed manufacturing company to gymnastics facility at 227 Bradford Road, Batley.

DEFERRED

Amina Laher - extensions, creation of first floor terrace and external alterations at 11 Hollybank Avenue, Upper Batley, Batley.

HOLMFIRTH

SUBMITTED

Anthony Dearnley Homes Ltd - 4 dwellings on Land to rear of 31 Broad Lane, Upperthong, Holmfirth.

K Dare - work to trees tree preservation order 05/85 at 106 Wooldale Road, Wooldale, Holmfirth.

M Littlewood - Work to tree in conservation area at 44 Dean Brook Road, Netherthong, Holmfirth.

Keith Dunn - work to tree preservation order(s) 56/80 at Glenview, St George’s Road, Scholes, Holmfirth.

S Mason - Works to trees in conservation area at Upper Binns Cottage, Binns Lane, Holmfirth.

APPROVED

Ms M Dunn - works to trees within a conservation area at 1 Upperthong Lane, Holmfirth.

Mr Donlon - works to tree preservation order(s) 16/90 within a conservation area at South House, 38 South Lane, Holmfirth.

Mrs Dickinson - works to trees – tree preservation order 20a/02 at 18 Lime Avenue, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth.

Hazeldene Homes - two dwellings including formation of new access on Land Adjacent, Hazeldene House, Stoney Bank Lane, Thongsbridge, Holmfirth

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Mr and Mrs Ashman - two storey side extension and alterations at Fair Holme, The Crescent, New Mill, Holmfirth.

Mr and Mrs Coates - single storey side extensions, chimney to side and formation of off road parking at Yew Tree Cottage, Yew Tree Lane, Holmfirth.

REFUSED

Mr and Mrs Horn - the proposal is for single storey rear extension. The extension projects 2.44m beyond the rear wall of a previous extension. The maximum height of the extension is 3m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m at 15 Brownhill Lane, Holmfirth

MARSDEN

SUBMITTED

S Barlow - works to tree in conservation area at 2 Bankside, Reddisher Road, Marsden.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J Morgan - change of use of dwellinghouse (C3) to cafe/restaurant (A3) (within a conservation area) at 11 Station Road, Marsden.

WITHDRAWN

M Latham - detached dwelling with garage and detached stable block with garage, modifications to existing access and lane (within a conservation area) and demolition of existing store/stable at Reddisher Farm, Reddisher Road, Marsden.

LINDLEY

SUBMITTED

Sandra Mitton - work to tree preservation order(s) HU1/70 at 2 Brecon Avenue, Lindley.

LONGWOOD

SUBMITTED

D Gee - work to tree preservation order(s) 30/89 at 1 Fernleigh Drive, Longwood.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

T Oldroyd - detached dwelling (within a conservation area) adjacent to 38 Dodlee Lane, Longwood.

SHEPLEY

SUBMITTED

M Owen - front porch at 11 Jos Lane, Shepley.

HONLEY

SUBMITTED

3D Developments (Northern) Ltd - change of use and alterations to convert from A5 (hot food take away) to A4 (drinking establishment) (within a conservation area) at Fish And Chicks, 11a Westgate, Honley.

C Druce - works to trees in conservation area at The Old Millhouse, 46 Magdale, Honley.

APPROVED

Mrs Bentham - works to tree in conservation area at 5 Mag Bridge, Honley.

DENBY DALE

SUBMITTED

M S Thandi - extension over shop to create 2 flats at 347-349 Wakefield Road, Denby Dale.

J Holmes - prior notification for change of use from agricultural building to one dwelling with associated building operations at Falledge Farm, Falledge Lane, Upper Denby.

GOLCAR

SUBMITTED

T Fowell - works to tree in conservation area at 24 Church Street, Golcar.

MELTHAM

SUBMITTED

N Beresford - variation of condition 1 (plans and specifications) on previous permission 2011/90715 for reserved matters application for detached dwelling at The Stables, 102 Huddersfield Road, Meltham.

APPROVED

G Haigh - tree works – tree preservation order 50/95 at 27 Bishops Way, Meltham.

L Rowland & Co (Retail) Ltd, C/O Agent - non Material Amendment to previous permission 2016/90335 for ground level air conditioning unit surrounded by galvanized steel cage at Meltham Group Practice, 1 The Cobbles, Meltham.

SLAITHWAITE

SUBMITTED

L Thomas - works to trees – tree preservation order 23/96 at 1095 Manchester Road, Slaithwaite.

OAKES

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs M and A Jackson-Verschaeve the proposal is for a single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 4m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.7m at 76 Oakes Road South, Oakes.

HIGHBURTON

SUBMITTED

R Andrews – prior approval for proposed change of use of agricultural buildings to 2 dwellings at Busk Farm, Busk Farmhouse, 29 Northfield Lane, Highburton.

LIVERSEDGE

SUBMITTED

Green King Plc - works to trees – tree preservation order 42/80 at 76 & 78 Leeds Road Liversedge.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

A Barker - two storey side extension at 5 Spring Bank, Norristhorpe, Liversedge.

L Hird - single storey side and rear extensions and raised patio at 34 Headlands Close, Liversedge.

SCISSETT

SUBMITTED

Mr and Mrs Mills - single-storey rear extension at 14 Blenheim Chase, Scissett.

CLECKHEATON

SUBMITTED

Phillips Wilkinson - works to trees tree preservation order 12/82 at 40 Clumber Drive, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

APPROVED

Ben Holleyhead - works to trees – tree preservation order Sp 2/70 at 59B Moor Lane, Gomersal, Cleckheaton.

DEFERRED

ID Planning - modification of section 106 obligation relating to previous application 2012/93062 on Land at Ashbourne Drive, Cleckheaton

KIRKBURTON

SUBMITTED

Bayswater Ltd - 4 dwellings (within a conservation area) at 81A North Road, Kirkburton.

George Brooke Ltd - installation of new facade and replacement windows and doors at 9 Battye Street, Dewsbury.

ALMONDBURY

SUBMITTED

Paul Howarth - change of use of agricultural land to residential and formation of vehicular access and parking area at 24 Catterstones, Ashes Lane, Almondbury.

APPROVED

P Young - listed building consent for replacement of windows and doors and internal alterations (within a Conservation Area) at Stonebow House, 103 Northgate, Almondbury.

SKELMANTHORPE

SUBMITTED

Mill Milner - change of use of Residential Property (C3) to Beauty Salon (Sui Generis) at 20 Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe.

SPRINGWOOD

SUBMITTED

N Akhtar - the proposal is for a single-storey rear extension The extension projects 4 metres beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.6 metres The height of the eaves of the extension is 2.6 metres at 51 Springwood Avenue, Springwood.

MIRFIELD

SUBMITTED

A Kent - The proposal is for of single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 5m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 3.8m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 3m at 36 Cheviot Way, Upper Hopton, Mirfield.

APPROVED

T Kohi - listed building consent for demolition of greenhouse, porch and outbuilding, porch and outside shelter, installation of replacement windows on western elevation at Holmdene, 48 Lee Green, Mirfield.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

T Kohi - demolition of greenhouse, porch and outbuilding, porch and outside shelter, installation of replacement windows on western elevation (listed building) at Holmdene, 48 Lee Green, Mirfield.

NETHERTON

SUBMITTED

J Marsden - non material amendment to previous permission 2017/94288 for extensions and alterations at 31 Delph Lane, Netherton.

DALTON

SUBMITTED

Mr Smith - change of use of A1 (retail) B1 (Business - light industry) & C3 (residential) building to 7 flats C3 (Residential) including first-floor extension and alterations at 444 Wakefield Road, Dalton.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

S Peace - single storey rear extension at 49 Mayfield Avenue, Dalton.

Lee Ewing - single storey rear extension at 15 Derwent Drive, Dalton.

Calvin Hair Colour Ltd - change of use and extension of public house to form 10 apartments at Grove Inn, 115 Long Lane, Dalton.

REFUSED

M Sajjad - single and two storey extension at 126 Coniston Avenue, Dalton.

FIXBY

SUBMITTED

D Phelan - work to trees tree preservation order 4/71 at 11 Cumberland Avenue, Fixby.

APPROVED

Kirstie Chew - work to trees – tree preservation order 08/77 at 29 The Ghyll, Fixby.

LOCKWOOD

SUBMITTED

M Fateh - change of use from betting shop to fast food restaurant and takeaway at Jack Pearson Betting Shop, Swan Lane, Lockwood.

APPROVED

Kier Construction - non material amendment to previous permission 2016/90973 for two storey school and two storey modular building and demolition of existing school at Mount Pleasant Primary School, Mount Street, Lockwood.

BRADLEY

SUBMITTED

IT Retauk Systems Ltd - side extension at Unit 15, Cartwright Court, Pennine Business Park, Bradley.

APPROVED

S Graham - listed building consent for demolition of outbuildings and formation of access track at Fell Greave Farm, Fell Greave Road, Bradley.

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Shakeel Yousaf - extensions and alterations at 345 Bradley Road, Bradley.

THORNTON LODGE

SUBMITTED

A Sadiq - the proposal is for a single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.65m at 60 Holly Road, Thornton Lodge.

LINTHWAITE

SUBMITTED

Matthew Lunn - 2 dwellings with integral garages and demolition of existing dwelling at 255 Gillroyd Lane, Linthwaite.

Matthew Lunn - detached dwelling with integral garage at 255 Gillroyd Lane, Linthwaite.

M Stakes – the proposal is for single-storey rear extension. The extension projects 3.6m beyond the rear wall of the original dwellinghouse. The maximum height of the extension is 4m, the height of the eaves of the extension is 2.5m at 42 Tetley Drive, Birkenshaw.

BIRKBY

WITHDRAWN

Birkbees Ltd - variation of condition 8 on previous permission 2003/90306 for private day nursery and after school club with associated parking on land adjacent 65 Halifax Old Road, Birkby.

CUMBERWORTH

WITHDRAWN

W Liles - agricultural building at The Old Dairy, Deershaw Lane, Cumberworth.

Maryke Woods - storage container on Land at Bluehills Lane, Lower Cumberworth.

SALENDINE NOOK

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

Craig Godfrey, Shop Fitting Ltd - 2 semi-detached dwellings (modified proposal) on Land adj to 39 Hubert Street, Salendine Nook.

HECKMONDWIKE

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

T Ashraf - two storey rear extension at Fairmount, Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike.

WITHDRAWN

B Hussain - single storey extension at 13 Hill Top Estate, Heckmondwike.

CLAYTON WEST

WITHDRAWN

R Booth - patio and single storey rear extension and demolition of existing rear extension at 5 Albert Road, Clayton West.

EDGERTON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

N K Architects - single storey front and rear basement extensions at Beech House, 4 Dingley Road, Edgerton.

HUDDERSFIELD

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

M Usman and Ameen - change of use from Dessert Shop (Use Class A1) to Hot food takeaway (Use Class A5) and provision of new access to the rear yard with 3 new off street parking spaces (within a Conservation Area) at 79 Trinity Street, Huddersfield.

LIVERSEDGE

REFUSED

Mr Sykes - detached dwelling at19 Prospect Road, Hartshead, Liversedge.

KIRKBURTON

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

J Brennan - single storey rear extension and garage and formation of access at 17 Riley Lane, Kirkburton.

FARTOWN

CONDITIONAL APPROVAL

N Sarwar - garage and store to rear at 233 Alder Street, Fartown.

Mohammed Aman - porch to front at 110 Dewhurst Road, Fartown.

EMLEY

APPROVED

Mr I Allen - tree works to tree preservation order 10/97 at 7 Grange Drive, Emley.

REFUSED

C Burton - two storey side extension at 27 Westfield Lane, Emley Moor.

FIXBY

APPROVED

McLagan Investments - installation of 3 internally illuminated fascia signs and 4 non illuminated panel signs at Asda Stores, Bradford Road, Fixby.

THURSTONLAND

REFUSED

A & J Thackaray - single storey extension to B&B to create holiday cottage at 13 Top O’ Th’ Bank, Thurstonland.