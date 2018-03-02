Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The former Mayor of Mirfield has been banned from the road for his second drink-drive offence in less than three years.

Paul Blakeley, 26, of Water Royd Lane, Mirfield, admitted driving a BMW in the early hours of February 10 on Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, after drinking three pints of 4% cider.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard he was significantly over the drink-drive limit as the proportion of it in his breath was 54 micrograms in 100ml of breath when the limit is 35mcg.

Blakeley, a Mirfield town councillor who stood down as mayor on Tuesday, told the court his partner had locked him out of their home following an argument and apologised for his actions.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “The situation is that at about 1.50am he was seen by police having been alerted to the fact that he was likely to be driving under the influence having been in Dalton earlier.”

He said police officers spoke to him and said he smelled of intoxicants and was “dishevelled” in his appearance. He added that the defendant had a previous conviction for failing to supply a breath specimen.

Blakeley, who represented himself, read out a prepared statement in which he expressed remorse and said he was sorry to have let people down. He said: “Back in May 2015 I made one of the worst mistakes of my life. I vowed I would never get in a car with alcohol again.”

He said he had rebuilt his reputation by becoming mayor aged 26 but said he also entered into a relationship with a woman who had bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic depression.

This had caused him some serious difficulties and he had been asked by many people why he did not leave her but said: “I can’t leave this person who is at the lowest point in her life.”

He said his father had been diagnosed with cancer and he had the pressure of having a full-time job as well as his mayoral responsibilities.

He added: “It’s only recently that I realised I was self-medicating with alcohol.”

On the night in question he said he had been at a community event. However, his turbulent domestic life left him “fearing physical violence” and in the hope of calming the situation down he ”went outside the house.”

However, his partner locked him out. He said it was cold and he had no coat. Despite having drunk alcohol he decided to go for a drive saying: “I just wanted to escape the situation.”

Chairman of the bench, Derek Walsh, sentenced him to three years disqualification from driving which will be reduced by 36 weeks if he successfully completes a drink/drive rehabilitation programme.

In addition he was fined £500 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £50.

(Image: Robert Sutcliffe)

Following the hearing Blakeley declined to speak to the Examiner.

Last month he was suspended by the Conservative Party after being charged with drink-driving.

In addition in September 2017 he was briefly suspended by the party and voluntarily stood down as mayor after an allegation of assault was made against him.

However, West Yorkshire Police took no further action and he was reinstated by the party and returned to civic duties.

Blakeley was also chairman of Mirfield Round Table which organises the town’s annual bonfire and chairman of Mirfield Beer and Music Festival.

He’s also involved in the Mirfield pantomime and volunteers with Mirfield Show.