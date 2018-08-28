Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Strategic brand consultancy The Engine Room is midway through a £100,000-plus project to transform a 19th century mill and former piggery into its new HQ.

The company, based at Bates Mill in Colne Road, Huddersfield, purchased York Mills in Mirfield back in January 2017 for £250,000.

And having secured £20,000 funding from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership Business Growth Programme, work is now well underway to refurbish the 4,000 sq ft space into a creative hub.

York Mills in York Road has a connection to the Bronte family.

The building was once owned by the Ingham family who lived in nearby Blake Hall and employed Anne Bronte as a governess for their children.

It is believed the site also previously housed a textile mill and confectionery warehouse. Outbuildings have already been cleared to pave the way for a car park, the former car port is being converted into a main reception, and an adjoining cottage has quickly been let.

Attention has now turned to overhauling the heart of the mill. The Engine Room team will occupy the first floor of the premises, with room to accommodate the two new recruits set to be appointed over the next six months.

The ground floor is being transformed into a workshop space for use by local businesses as well as The Engine Room’s own team. The cellar with brick-vaulted ceiling has the potential for a number of small lettings, perfect for small creative businesses.

Commenting on the project, The Engine Room’s managing director Lesley Gulliver said: “This is a massive undertaking for us, both in terms of financial expenditure and human resources.

“However, we’ve long been on the lookout for the perfect new ‘home’. The move – whilst daunting – feels extremely well-timed as we’re maturing as a business, shifting towards a pure brand focus, and planning for our next phase of growth.

“We can’t wait to reveal the result of our efforts.

“Great effort has been taken to reuse as many of the site’s original materials as possible,” added Lesley. “We’ve salvaged the mill door for use as a boardroom table, for instance, and the beams from the demolished outbuildings have been set aside to mark out the soon-to-be car parking spaces.

“It will hopefully be the perfect blend of old and new.”

The six-month refurbishment is due to be completed by late September.

The Engine Room is an award-winning brand consultancy founded by design director Darren Evans 17 years ago.

Clients include Yorkshire manufacturer Polyseam, global scalp cooling specialist Paxman and Cummins.