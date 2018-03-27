Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The trial of a former policeman accused of assaulting his ex as they drove on the motorway has been halted again .

Matthew Essex, a former West Yorkshire Police officer, had been due to stand trial this Thursday at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

He denies five allegations of assault by beating, all related to his former partner.

Essex is accused of hitting her in the head as he drove “like a maniac” towards Manchester Airport.

During another journey to Xscape crazy golf, the 36-year-old allegedly punched her five times.

Then during an alleged incident outside a sandwich shop, Essex is said to have ordered the victim into his car before grabbing hold of her dress and ripping it.

Essex’s original trial date in December last year had to be abandoned after the Huddersfield court heard that some key evidence, downloaded mobile phone footage, had not been provided to his defence solicitors.

Magistrates were told that the problem had been caused following the shut down of property storage at Huddersfield Police Station which led to an investigation into alleged misconduct there.

Essex, of College Avenue in Lindley , was then give new trial date of this Thursday (March 29) but this too had to be vacated.

Jonathan Slawinski, for Essex, explained that he’d only just received two disks from the CPS containing more than 33,000 images, texts and calls.

He said that these contained material that would support both the prosecution and the defence’s case.

Mr Slawinski told District Judge Michael Fanning: “It is physically impossible for me to get these to the client and deal with the case.”

Mr Fanning admitted that there was “no chance of the defence reviewing more than 33,000 images” in time to be ready for trial later this week.

He added: “Especially in these days of material (appearing) on social media and camera devices it is essential that it’s done properly.”

Judge Fanning vacated Essex’s trial which will be refixed to another date on Thursday.

He has bail conditions not to contact the complainant and to stay out of Calderdale.