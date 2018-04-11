Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former soldier threatened to kill his ex-partner’s children and hang their father from a tree outside their home.

Gary Flynn, who previously committed a sexual offence, said he was upset when his ex refused to let him have unsupervised access to their son.

He pleaded guilty to a charge under the Malicious Communications Act of sending threatening messages for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the relationship between the 40-year-old and his partner broke down after she found out about his previous conviction for a sexual offence.

She refused to allow him to see their child for unsupervised visits.

When the Dewsbury woman then took their son to see someone Flynn didn’t know he lost his temper and threatened: “I’ll find out where she lives and burn the house down.”

The nasty texts, phone calls and voicemails to the victim continued between November last year and January this year.

In one message Flynn threatened to her: “If I lose it your kids will be 6ft under.”

Prosecutor Natalie Chapman told the Huddersfield court: “She then got voicemails threatening to stab her and her ex-partner.

“He said: ‘I’ll knife him and hang him from a tree in front of your house.”

Flynn, now living in Harford Street, Middlesbrough, also goaded: “Tell him to come to Teesside and I’ll show him how nasty I can be.”

Miss Chapman added that the victim feared that Flynn would show up and be violent towards them.

Flynn, who served in the Armed Forces until 2002, said that he suffered from combat stress and post-traumatic stress disorder which caused him to be aggressive and suffer from memory loss.

Fazaila Kauser, mitigating, said that her client accepted that it would have been upsetting to receive his messages.

She said: “When contact was denied he acted in the manner he did.

“At the time he was suffering from low moods and said he had no intention to carry out these threats.

“He just wanted to see his son and, when she said he could not, this upset him and he sent the messages.

“He admits he shouldn’t have sent them. He should have controlled what he said to her and they (the messages) will only jeopardise his position with the family court.”

The court was told that Flynn has had no further contact with his ex since the offence.

District Judge Michael Fanning asked for a full probation report and adjourned sentencing until April 17.