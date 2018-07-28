Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is the remarkable sight of an abandoned pub that appears to be slowly disappearing slate by slate and stone by stone.

The Spotted Cow in New Hey Road, Salendine Nook, was once a thriving pub but its days of serving ale ended several years ago and it has been derelict for over five years now.

As our photographs show its roof has now been stripped of hundreds of tiles giving it an eerie, skeletal appearance. Most of the windows have been smashed.

In September last year developers were given permission to demolish the eyesore and build 26 homes in its place. But nothing happened.

A further application by Newett Homes was made for 32 homes to be built on the site in October 2017 and this month Termrim Construction Ltd, on behalf of Yorkshire Housing Ltd, applied to build 23 two and three bedroom houses on land adjacent to the pub.

This latest application has yet to be decided by planning officers at Kirklees Council and public consultation ends on Tuesday, August 14.

In the past the pub has been struck by arson attacks and blighted by rubbish left by traveller camps and local residents are anxious for the saga to be brought to a conclusion.