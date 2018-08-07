Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former teacher turned mixed martial arts fighter is behind bars awaiting his sentence after a jury found him guilty of raping one woman and harassing another with intent to rape her.

Halifax man Brad Conway, 36, went on trial last autumn accused of raping and sexually abusing a total of five women over almost a decade, but at the end of that hearing in November the jury cleared him on six charges of rape, two of voyeurism, two of sexual assault and one of false imprisonment.

But the jury failed to reach verdicts in relation to two of the complainants and last week Conway went on trial again for those two offences.

The retrial ended late yesterday (MON) and after about five hours of deliberation the jury unanimously convicted Conway on both charges.

The rape offence related to Conway forcing the complainant to perform oral sex on him at his then home in Bradford following a night out in Leeds.

Conway was also convicted of harassing a second woman with intent to commit a sexual offence after he sent her dozens of emails threatening to send sexually explicit photos to her parents and others.

After the jury returned their guilty verdicts Judge Neil Davey QC remanded Conway, of Balmoral Place, Halifax, into custody to await his sentence on Friday.

"You have been convicted by the jury of serious sexual offences which inevitably demand and will receive a substantial sentence of imprisonment," the judge told Conway.

"I will pass sentence on you on Friday and in the meantime you will remain in custody."

The judge adjourned the sentence so that the prosecution could provide updated victim impact statements from the two women.

At Conway's previous trial he was accused of being controlling and manipulative.

During his evidence to the jury last year he said he had played semi-professional rugby league with Dewsbury Rams and Hunslet Hawks and had even had a stint with the United States national rugby league team.

Conway also said he had competed in around 300 mixed martial arts fights.

It is believed that Conway had previously taught maths at a Brighouse secondary school after doing his teacher training at Bradford College.