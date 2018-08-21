Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former West Yorkshire police chief Sir Norman Bettison will not be prosecuted over alleged lies he told following the Hillsborough disaster after charges against him were dropped.

The former West Yorkshire chief constable, who went on to hold the same role in Merseyside, had been charged with four counts of misconduct in a public office , all relating to alleged lies he told about his role in the aftermath of the 1989 tragedy in which 96 Liverpool supporters died.

But, at a Preston Crown Court hearing before judge Sir Peter Openshaw on Tuesday, Sarah Whitehouse QC, for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said the proceedings would be discontinued.

Sir Norman, 62, who was a chief inspector at the time of the tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989 , had been due to face trial next year.

He was accused of untruthfully describing his role in the South Yorkshire Police response as "peripheral" in a comment to then chief inspector of constabulary Sir David O'Dowd, in 1998, when Sir Norman applied for the job of chief constable in Merseyside.

He was also accused of lying to Merseyside Police Authority when he said he had never attempted to shift blame for the disaster "on to the shoulders of Liverpool supporters".

Sir Norman, of Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was alleged to have lied in a statement issued on September 13 2012, following the publication of the Hillsborough Independent Panel report, when he said he had never offered any interpretation other than that the behaviour of Liverpool fans did not cause the disaster.

He was also accused of misconduct over a a statement released the following day in which he said he had never "besmirched" Liverpool fans.

Sir Norman was charged after the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) carried out the biggest criminal investigation into alleged police misconduct ever carried out in England and Wales.

Five other men, including Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield, are due to face trial for offences related to the disaster next year.

History of Sir Norman in the police

Sir Norman Bettison had a 40-year career in policing before facing charges over his involvement following the Hillsborough disaster.

In 1989 he was working as a chief inspector in South Yorkshire Police.

He was at the Sheffield Wednesday stadium on April 15, the day of the disaster, but was off duty, attending the FA Cup semi-final as a spectator.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, in which 96 people died, he was assigned to a team which was tasked with finding material for police lawyers to present to the public inquiry led by Lord Justice Taylor.

In 1998, after some time working for West Yorkshire Police, Sir Norman applied for the job of chief constable in Merseyside.

His appointment caused controversy and it emerged that he had not mentioned his work on Hillsborough in his application form.

Some members of Merseyside Police Authority resigned over his appointment, but he told the authority his role had been "peripheral".

He served as chief constable in Merseyside from 1998 until 2004, when he left to become chief executive of Centrex, a firm which offered training to police forces.

In 2006 he was knighted in the New Year Honours for his services to policing.

Later that year, he took the chief constable's job at West Yorkshire Police.

In 2012, when the Hillsborough Independent Panel report was published, Sir Norman issued a statement saying he had never altered any documents following the disaster.

In the statement, he said the behaviour of some fans in the stadium on the day made the job of the police "harder than it needed to be".

The following day, he released another statement in which he apologised for his initial comments and said his role was never to "besmirch" the fans.

He resigned from the role of chief constable the following month as criticism continued.

Sir Norman gave evidence to the Hillsborough inquests in May 2015 and the following year, after the hearings concluded, he published the book Hillsborough Untold.

In it he criticised the Hillsborough Independent Panel report and the ongoing investigation into the disaster.

In June last year, he was charged with four counts of misconduct in a public office, relating to alleged lies he told about his involvement in the aftermath of Hillsborough and the culpability of fans.

The charges were dropped at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday after the Crown Prosecution Service said it would offer no evidence against him.