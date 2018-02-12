Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has called for action on a notorious road after FOUR cars crashed there today (Monday) - including one which smashed into her house.

Suzanne North, of Dodlee Lane, Longwood , says the picturesque, but steep, cobbled road has now become so dangerous she tries to avoid walking on it as much as possible.

She says she has lost count of the number of times cars have crashed into her property, a listed house she has lived in for 40 years.

This morning at 10.30am (Mon) she says she was greeted by the sound of yet another motorist hitting her wall, causing a lot of damage and bringing masonry down on her Ford Fiesta.

And with the hazardous conditions caused by the freezing weather she says it was little surprise to discover what happened.

Suzanne said: “There were two cars blocking the road lower down and they had hit each other. The motorist going down the road hit another car going up. Then another car driven by a male motorist came down a little faster and hit my car and wall. I also had another car cause minor damage to my property today too when it slid into it.

“I’m fed up with cars causing damage, it’s a nightmare.

“I have lost count of the number of times cars have crashed into my wall. Before today there was another incident on December 28 last year when a car hit my gatepost and steps which jut out into the road.

“The structure of the wall was dislodged and getting people to repair it was not easy.

“The problem is that the road is used like a race track and as an access road to the motorway which is completely ridiculous.

“It has now become so risky that you can’t walk down the road anymore, it’s so dangerous. There should be some kind of speed restriction on the road. It should not be used like it is.

“You used to be able to walk in the road and stand in it. You can’t walk up it now without being ready to jump out. It’s unbelievable. It used to be just a little lane at one time.”