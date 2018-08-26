Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s best-known town centre cafes is to be refurbished by its new owner.

The Four Cousins has been trading on New Street for over 40 years and was originally opened by Clem Iasonides who came to Huddersfield from Cyprus. He died in 2010.

It was recently sold by owner Abdul Karim who had put it on the market after just eight months at the helm.

The new owner told the Examiner of his plans to refurbish the premises and said further details would be revealed once the refurbishment has been completed.

A sign in the window says: “4 Cousins is temporarily closing down for refurbishment. We will be closed from Friday 31st August. Reopen date Wednesday 19th September. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

In January Mr Karim said he was selling up for family reasons as his wife was pregnant with their third child.

He described the business was thriving.

(Image: Blacks Brokers)

Mr Karim, from Manchester, said he had enjoyed working in Huddersfield and that he was selling the cafe “reluctantly.”

However he was saddened by online critics who said the cafe wasn’t clean and that he wasn’t friendly enough. He rejected the criticisms as “ridiculous and nonsense.”

When the cafe was advertised for sale last year it was described by agent Blacks Brokers as having 100 seats and an annual turnover of £236,000 with a gross profit of £128,000.

The leasehold purchase price was originally listed at £69,950.