Four axe-wielding masked raiders who burst into a jeweller’s shop in Huddersfield were locked inside by the owner after a scuffle.

But the gang managed to escape with gold and jewellery after a fifth robber threatened the victim and forced him to open the door.

The robbers raided Shabir’s, a family-run shop in Sufton Street in Birkby , at 1.40pm this afternoon.

The shop has sold gold and jewellery for more than 20 years.

The owner’s son-in-law, who asked not to be identified, urged anyone who witnessed the incident to speak to police.

Speaking to the Examiner he said: “Four masked robbers came in with an axe, hammers and other weapons. A white van was involved.

“My father-in-law tried to defend himself and locked them inside. But there was another one who tackled him from outside the shop. He grabbed him and attacked him.

“Luckily he wasn’t injured, but it’s the shock. It’s a massive upset to the family.

“It’s all gold and they have taken quite a lot.

“I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else so I hope anybody who saw what happened can call the police.”

Police cordoned off the scene at the junction of Sufton Street and Arnold Street to allow specialist investigators to photograph the area and dust the door for fingerprints and other evidence.

In the aftermath of the robbery locals living inside the cordon were escorted to their homes by police officers.

A resident whose house overlooks the scene said the shop with its anonymous frontage and security grilles was known for dealing in Asian jewellery and gold.

Another man, who asked not to be named, arrived at his parents’ home on Arnold Street just as officers began setting up their cordon. A police van and car were being used to block the entrance to the street.

He said: “It was a robbery. My parents didn’t see it but we have a camera on the house so the whole thing may have been caught on video.”

A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a report of a break-in at commercial premises on Sufton Street.

"Officers attended to find a group of masked males had entered the premises and stolen a quantity of jewellery from inside before fleeing in a white van. The white van was later recovered by police.

" A male at the shop received minor injuries in the incident."

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident or saw the white van is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180198331.

Information can also be reported to the police online via the website www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.