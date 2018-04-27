Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These four men are wanted by police over the theft of watches, necklaces and rings in a house burglary.

Police have today issued CCTV images of four men they want to speak to about a burglary on Winton Street off Swan Lane at Lockwood on Thursday March 22.

The break-in happened shortly after 3pm.

The men broke into the house and stole a number of items of jewellery including watches, necklaces and rings.

Police believe the suspects are three white males and one black or mixed race male aged between 15 and 25.

Det Con Chris Eglen of Huddersfield CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about this incident or can assist with the identity of the males.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det Con Eglen at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170044509, online through the West Yorkshire Police website via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.