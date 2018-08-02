Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after four people died in a crash involving a BMW in Bradford this morning.

The crash happened at around 5.30am at Toller Lane. Sadly four people inside died of their injuries.

Police have not disclosed the ages and sexes of those who have died. It’s currently understood the car was being followed by an unmarked police car, and as a result the Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched an investigation.

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: “This is a most tragic incident and our sympathies are with the family and friends of those who have died.

“West Yorkshire Police made a mandatory referral to the IOPC and at 6.24am we declared an independent investigation.

"Our investigators are attending post incident procedures, have travelled to the scene and have begun gathering evidence.”